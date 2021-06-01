Turkey Reports Detaining Two Kurdish Militia During Attempted Crossing Into Greece

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Two members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated terrorist by Ankara, were detained as part of a group of three during an attempt to enter Greece illegally from Turkey, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence said on Tuesday.

"Three people attempting to enter Greece illegally from our country were caught in borderline Edirne. It was determined that two of the arrested persons are members of the PKK terrorist organization," the ministry tweeted.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK for over 35 years, accusing it of abducting its citizens and launching deadly attacks on border towns. Fighting the Kurdish militia was the reason Ankara cited when making inroads into Iraq and Syria in recent years.