UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Reports Month-Low Daily Increase In New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:10 AM

Turkey Reports Month-Low Daily Increase in New COVID-19 Cases

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Health authorities in Turkey have detected 947 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day, marking the smallest daily increment since June 10, according to a situation update by Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Wednesday.

The daily increase in the number of cases in Turkey has been predominantly above 1,000 cases over the past month.

According to Koca's update, posted on Twitter, the cumulative toll since the epidemic's start in Turkey has now grown to 215,940 cases.

Over the past day, 17 people died from COVID-19, taking the death toll to 5,419.

Total recoveries have reached 197,733, an increase of 1,013 from the day before.

Related Topics

Turkey Twitter Died June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoCD launches &#039;Rest assured&#039; Initiative ..

1 hour ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

5 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

5 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.