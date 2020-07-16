Turkey Reports Month-Low Daily Increase in New COVID-19 Cases

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Health authorities in Turkey have detected 947 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day, marking the smallest daily increment since June 10, according to a situation update by Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Wednesday.

The daily increase in the number of cases in Turkey has been predominantly above 1,000 cases over the past month.

According to Koca's update, posted on Twitter, the cumulative toll since the epidemic's start in Turkey has now grown to 215,940 cases.

Over the past day, 17 people died from COVID-19, taking the death toll to 5,419.

Total recoveries have reached 197,733, an increase of 1,013 from the day before.