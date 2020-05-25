UrduPoint.com
Turkey Reports More Than 1,100 New COVID19 Cases, Total At Over 156,800 - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 03:50 AM

Turkey Reports More Than 1,100 New COVID19 Cases, Total at Over 156,800 - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Turkey confirmed over 1,100 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, while the death toll increased by more than 30 people in that period, Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said.

Turkey now has a total of 156,827 confirmed coronavirus cases with 1,141 new cases registered on Sunday, Koca wrote on Twitter late on Sunday night. The total COVID-19 death toll in the country is 4,340 (32 new deaths were reported on Sunday).

Nearly 118,700 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Turkey with over 1,000 recoveries reported on Sunday, according to the country's health minister.

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani discussed reopening land and air borders amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Rouhani told Erdogan that the resumption of trade and the movement of goods was a necessity under the current conditions.

On Friday, Turkey confirmed 952 new coronavirus cases over a 24-hour period, which was the lowest daily increase since March 25, according to Koca.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey stood at 154,500 on Friday, while the death toll was 4,276. On Saturday, the total number of cases was 155,686 and the death toll was 4,308.

