Turkey Reports Over 4,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 98 Deaths - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 10:57 PM

The COVID-19 toll in Turkey has grown by over 4,000 cases to a total of 61,049, including 1,296 fatalities, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The COVID-19 toll in Turkey has grown by over 4,000 cases to a total of 61,049, including 1,296 fatalities, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Monday.

A total of 4,093 new cases have been confirmed over the past 24 hours and 98 people have died, Koca said on Twitter.

According to the update, 3,957 Turkish patients with COVID-19 have recovered.

