Turkey Reports Record High Of Over 5,000 COVID-19 Cases Per Day, 95 Deaths - Minister
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 10:44 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The COVID-19 toll in Turkey has grown by 5,138 cases to a total of 52,167, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.
This is the highest verified daily increase in COVID-19 cases in Turkey since the epidemic's onset.
According to Koca's update on Twitter, the death toll has grown by 95 cases to a total of 1,101, and a cumulative 2,965 people have recovered as of Saturday.