Turkey Requests Additional Assistance From NATO Due To Situation In Syria - Erdogan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 10:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Turkey has asked NATO for additional assistance in connection with the situation in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"The situation in Syria threatens Europe. No country in Europe has the right to look indifferently at the humanitarian drama in Syria.

We expect solidarity and additional assistance from NATO," Erdogan said at a press conference after meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

He also claimed that Turkey was the only NATO country that fought "on the battlefield" against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and lost a large number of its troops in this fight.

