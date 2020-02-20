Turkey Requests Two Patriot Batteries From US to 'Punish' Syrian Attacks in Idlib- Reports

Turkey has requested two Patriot missile-defense batteries from the United States to repel Syrian troops, backed by Russian air forces, in Idlib, Bloomberg news agency reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed senior Turkish official, amid new tensions in Idlib

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Turkey has requested two Patriot missile-defense batteries from the United States to repel Syrian troops, backed by Russian air forces, in Idlib, Bloomberg news agency reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed senior Turkish official, amid new tensions in Idlib.

According to Bloomberg, Turkey has asked the US to deploy the batteries on its southern border, close to Syria, in order to "punish any future attacks by Syrian troops backed by Russian air power."