UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Rescues 26 Asylum Seekers In Aegean Sea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:34 PM

Turkey rescues 26 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 26 asylum seekers who were pushed back by Greek coastal authorities into Turkish territorial waters off the Aegean coast, a security source said on Tuesday

IZMIR, Turkey , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 26 asylum seekers who were pushed back by Greek coastal authorities into Turkish territorial waters off the Aegean coast, a security source said on Tuesday.

A coast guard team was dispatched off the coast of Kusadasi in Aydin province on a tip-off that the asylum seekers were stranded on a lifeboat, said the source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The asylum seekers, who are all foreign nationals, were taken to the shore, the source added.

After routine checks, the asylum seekers were sent to the provincial migration authority.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to reach Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Related Topics

Europe Aydin Media All

Recent Stories

GBRSP, BF joins hands for GB development

55 seconds ago

Italy Expects New US Administration to Do More to ..

57 seconds ago

Peshawar-Dera motorway project to uplift southern ..

59 seconds ago

Russia Registers 28,776 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

1 minute ago

Cutlery export increases 23.72% in five months

8 minutes ago

S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on restaurant ga ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.