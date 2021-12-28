Turkey Rescues 526 Migrants Pushed Back to Sea by Greece in 12 Days - Coast Guard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Turkish coast guard brought a total of 526 migrants pushed back to the country's territorial waters by Greece from December 13-25, the Turkish Coast Guard Command said on Tuesday

"Totally in 52 incidents, 991 irregular migrants and 10 migrant smugglers were apprehended and 526 irregular migrants pushed back into our territorial waters by the Greek assets were rescued," the command said on the website.

The command added it was concerned with the increased death rate on the migration route as migrants are attempting to get to Italy after Greece adopted a policy of pressure and began pushing migrants back to sea.

The command highlighted that Greece could not cope with the migration issue and is blaming Turkey for not taking into account the "seriousness of the situation."

Turkey remains the host of the largest migrant populations in the world with up to 3.9 million refugees, over 90% of whom are Syrians who fled the country during the long-standing conflict in the country. Turkey has historically been a key transit point for migrants trying to reach Europe, which put the country at the center of the Mediterranean Crisis in 2015. Turkey is still facing challenges related to illegal migration by land and sea.