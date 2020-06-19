UrduPoint.com
Turkey Rescues 56 Asylum Seekers In Aegean Sea - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 08:21 PM

The Turkish coast guard on Friday rescued 56 asylum seekers stranded in the Aegean Sea, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing security sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The Turkish coast guard on Friday rescued 56 asylum seekers stranded in the Aegean Sea, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing security sources.

The rubber boat carrying foreign nationals was detected near the Izmir province.

The asylum seekers were taken to the local immigration office for processing.

Turkey is often used by refugees, migrants and asylum seekers looking to enter Europe, especially since the Syrian civil war broke out in 2011. According to the UN refugee agency, it hosts approximately 4 million refugees more than any other country.

