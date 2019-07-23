Turkey Rescues 8 Migrants in Aegean Sea - Reports

Turkish coast guards saved eight migrants off the southwestern port city of Bodrum on Tuesday, local media reported, citing security sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Turkish coast guards saved eight migrants off the southwestern port city of Bodrum on Tuesday, local media reported, citing security sources.

An air and sea search is continuing for a missing person who was aboard a dinghy when it apparently capsized in the Aegean Sea, according to the Anadolu news agency.

Turkey remains one of the main routes for mostly Syrian migrants hoping to reach Europe in search of a better life. Thousands have been setting sail for the nearby Mediterranean island of Cyprus, seen as a gateway to the European Union.