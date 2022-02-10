Turkey Respects All Arrangements in Syrian Areas of Hostilities - Defense Ministry

UrduPoint.com

Turkey compiles with all arrangements in areas of hostilities in northern Syria and expects a similar step to be taken by its partners, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Turkey compiles with all arrangements in areas of hostilities in northern Syria and expects a similar step to be taken by its partners, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Efimov told Sputnik that Turkey still had not fulfilled its commitments under the agreements between Ankara and Moscow on Syrian Idlib and, in particular, on the M4 highway linking Aleppo to Latakia.

"As of January 1, 102 attacks by terrorist organizations were carried out in areas of our operations, and 272 terrorists were subdued by the immediate intervention of our heroic military. All necessary precautionary measures are being taken for the security of our units.

We comply with arrangements reached in combat areas in northern Syria, and we expect that our interlocutors will also comply with them," the ministry said in a statement.

Idlib is the only Syrian region a significant part of which remains in the hands of rebel militias. In 2017, a de-escalation zone was created in Idlib. Rebels who refused to lay down their arms in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta and the southern regions of the country moved into the region.

Observation posts of the Turkish army were created in the province. In accordance with the agreements reached between Russian and Turkish presidents on March 5, 2020 in Moscow, the military of the two countries are carrying out joint patrols in Idlib.

