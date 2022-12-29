Turkey Respects Territorial Integrity of Syria, Seeks to Fight Terrorism- Defense Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Ankara respects the territorial integrity of Syria and only seeks to fight terrorism, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russian Defense Ministry said that defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey held trilateral talks in Moscow to discuss ways to resolve the Syrian crisis. The talks marked the first official meeting between Ankara and Damascus in 11 years.

"One of the most important issues we raised at the meeting was the fight against terrorism. We stressed that we respect the territorial integrity and sovereign rights of all our neighbors, especially Syria and Iraq, and that our only goal is to fight terrorism, and that we have no other goals," Akar said in a statement.

The Turkish delegation said during the meeting that "it is making efforts to ensure the security of the country, people and borders," the minister added.