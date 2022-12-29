UrduPoint.com

Turkey Respects Territorial Integrity Of Syria, Seeks To Fight Terrorism- Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Turkey Respects Territorial Integrity of Syria, Seeks to Fight Terrorism- Defense Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Ankara respects the territorial integrity of Syria and only seeks to fight terrorism, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russian Defense Ministry said that defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey held trilateral talks in Moscow to discuss ways to resolve the Syrian crisis. The talks marked the first official meeting between Ankara and Damascus in 11 years.

"One of the most important issues we raised at the meeting was the fight against terrorism. We stressed that we respect the territorial integrity and sovereign rights of all our neighbors, especially Syria and Iraq, and that our only goal is to fight terrorism, and that we have no other goals," Akar said in a statement.

The Turkish delegation said during the meeting that "it is making efforts to ensure the security of the country, people and borders," the minister added.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Iraq Damascus Ankara All

Recent Stories

Creation of “UN Loss & Damage Fund” is big ach ..

Creation of “UN Loss & Damage Fund” is big achievement: Bilawal

20 minutes ago
 PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, internati ..

PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, international issues

29 minutes ago
 Death toll from Philippines Christmas rains, flood ..

Death toll from Philippines Christmas rains, floods rises to 32

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Shopping Promotions continues to attract h ..

Sharjah Shopping Promotions continues to attract huge turnout of shoppers for 2n ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th December 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.