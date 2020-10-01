(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Bouthaina Shaaban, a political and media adviser to Syrian President Bashar Assad has accused Ankara of being the driving force behind the current conflict in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh in an interview with Sputnik.

The adviser listed Turkey's previous involvement in Iraq, Lebanon and Syria, alleging that Ankara is inclined to violate other countries' sovereignty.

"Now we can see also in Nagorno-Karabakh that Turkey is really inciting the conflict there and [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan's statement shows that they support inciting this conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Turkey incites and supports conflict because it envisions a bigger regional and international role for itself through feeding these conflicts and supporting them," Shaaban said.