UrduPoint.com

Turkey Restarts Iraqi Crude Flows To Global Markets After Pipeline Blast - Operator

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 06:28 PM

Turkey Restarts Iraqi Crude Flows to Global Markets After Pipeline Blast - Operator

State-owned Turkish petroleum pipeline company Botas said on Wednesday that it had resumed pumping Iraqi crude oil to international markets after an explosion at the Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) State-owned Turkish petroleum pipeline company Botas said on Wednesday that it had resumed pumping Iraqi crude oil to international markets after an explosion at the Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline.

On January 18, a powerful explosion occurred at the pipeline, which is Iraq's major oil export link, in the Kahramanmaras province in southeastern Turkey. A fire broke out causing the nearby roads to be closed.

"The explosion and the fire that broke out as a result of the explosion at the 511th kilometer of the Iraq-Turkey Crude Oil Pipeline on January 18, 2022, are completely extinguished and the cooling works are completed," Botas said in a written statement.

The explosion did not cause any casualties. The cause of the incident is unclear.

"All necessary precautions have been taken by Botas teams and the oil flow has been restarted as of 11:00 a.m. (14:00 GMT) today," Botas added.

The Iraq-Turkey oil pipeline is a 602-mile-long pipeline running from Iraqi Kirkuk to southern Ceyhan in Turkey, onward to Mediterranean refineries and transported further via seaborne shipping. In 2014, it was the target of violent terrorist attacks by the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), causing crude oil prices to increase owing to supply constraints.

Related Topics

Terrorist Fire Russia Turkey Iraq Company Oil Kirkuk Kahramanmaras January Market All From

Recent Stories

Extortionist arrested in Multan

Extortionist arrested in Multan

1 minute ago
 Developmental work worth Rs 8 bn near completion i ..

Developmental work worth Rs 8 bn near completion in PK-6 Swat: Dr Amjad Ali

1 minute ago
 Financial institutions should go extra mile for wo ..

Financial institutions should go extra mile for women economic empowerment: FAFE ..

1 minute ago
 Six die in fire at Spain retirement home

Six die in fire at Spain retirement home

1 minute ago
 Germany's Merkel Rejects Job Offer From UN Secreta ..

Germany's Merkel Rejects Job Offer From UN Secretary General in Personal Call - ..

4 minutes ago
 France's Macron Suggests Adding Abortion Right to ..

France's Macron Suggests Adding Abortion Right to EU Charter

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.