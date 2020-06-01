UrduPoint.com
Turkey Resumes Domestic Flights Amid Easing Of COVID-19 Restrictions - Transport Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 03:52 PM

Turkey Resumes Domestic Flights Amid Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions - Transport Minister

Turkey's domestic air traffic, which was suspended over the COVID-19 threat, has resumed, Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said on Monday, as the country lifts its lockdown restrictions

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Turkey's domestic air traffic, which was suspended over the COVID-19 threat, has resumed, Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said on Monday, as the country lifts its lockdown restrictions.

On April 3, Ankara halted the country's air traffic following a similar ban on international flights imposed in March.

"Today, we are resuming domestic air traffic. The airports and planes have adopted heightened security and social distancing measures to prevent [the spread of] the coronavirus and minimize health risks for passengers and personnel," Karaismailoglu told journalists, adding that Turkey is negotiating an international air traffic renewal agreement with other countries.

The first flights are due to depart from Istanbul to Ankara, Izmir, Antalya, and Trabzon, according to the minister.

This is a part of the process of Turkey easing its lockdown measures, which also includes reopening many of the country's facilities, such as restaurants, cafes, swimming pools and museums, as of today.

The country has confirmed a total of 163,942 cases, with a death toll of 4,540.

