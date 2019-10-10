UrduPoint.com
Turkey Resumes Shelling Of Syria's Border Town Of Ras Al-Ain - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 10:40 AM

Turkey Resumes Shelling of Syria's Border Town of Ras al-Ain - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Turkish forces resumed the shelling of Syria's border town of Ras al-Ain, located in Al Hasakah province, on Thursday morning, Syrian state-run Ikhbariya broadcaster reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, near the border with Turkey, against the Kurdistan Workers' Party, seen as a terrorist organization in Turkey, and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

On the same day, Turkey conducted airstrikes on Ras al-Ain and Tal Abyad, also located at the border, and announced the beginning of a land offensive.

According to the latest data provided by the Turkish Defense Ministry, the military has carried out attacks on 181 targets in Syria's north. The Syrian state-run television claims that Turkey's shelling of Syria's border towns has left eight civilians killed and 20 others injured.

