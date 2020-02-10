UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Retaliates After Syrian Army's Shelling Of Turkish Military In Idlib - Official

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 06:35 PM

Turkey Retaliates After Syrian Army's Shelling of Turkish Military in Idlib - Official

Turkey has retaliated after the Syrian army has shelled a Turkish observation post in Syria's Idlib, a representative of the Turkish presidential administration, Fahrettin Altun, confirmed on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Turkey has retaliated after the Syrian army has shelled a Turkish observation post in Syria's Idlib, a representative of the Turkish presidential administration, Fahrettin Altun, confirmed on Monday.

According to the NTV broadcaster, five Turkish servicemen were killed and five others injured as a result of the shelling.

"Turkey retaliated against the attack to destroy all enemy targets and avenging our fallen troops. The war criminal, who ordered today's heinous attack, targeted the entire international community, not just Turkey. The Turkish Armed Forces, who tirelessly serve the cause of peace and stability around the world, will continue to crush anyone who dares to target our flag, to reassure our friends, and to strike fear into the hearts of our enemies," Altun wrote on Twitter.

He also wished to those wounded in the "heinous" attack to recover soon.

Related Topics

Injured Attack World Army Syria Turkey Twitter Idlib Criminals Post All

Recent Stories

PM rejects rumors about replacement of Hafeez Shei ..

1 minute ago

Emirates Food Security Council holds first meeting

11 minutes ago

Diplomats Use 'Highly Likely' Scheme Against Russi ..

2 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline to Take Center Stage at Mun ..

2 minutes ago

Germany's Merkel Backs Defense Chief Who Plans to ..

2 minutes ago

Ma&#039;an opens new social innovation space at Ya ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.