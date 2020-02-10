Turkey has retaliated after the Syrian army has shelled a Turkish observation post in Syria's Idlib, a representative of the Turkish presidential administration, Fahrettin Altun, confirmed on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Turkey has retaliated after the Syrian army has shelled a Turkish observation post in Syria's Idlib, a representative of the Turkish presidential administration, Fahrettin Altun, confirmed on Monday.

According to the NTV broadcaster, five Turkish servicemen were killed and five others injured as a result of the shelling.

"Turkey retaliated against the attack to destroy all enemy targets and avenging our fallen troops. The war criminal, who ordered today's heinous attack, targeted the entire international community, not just Turkey. The Turkish Armed Forces, who tirelessly serve the cause of peace and stability around the world, will continue to crush anyone who dares to target our flag, to reassure our friends, and to strike fear into the hearts of our enemies," Altun wrote on Twitter.

He also wished to those wounded in the "heinous" attack to recover soon.