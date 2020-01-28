UrduPoint.com
Turkey Returns 4 Terror-Linked French Nationals To Home Country - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 07:59 PM

Turkey has deported four French nationals linked to terrorist groups back to their home country, media reported on Tuesday citing the Turkish Interior Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Turkey has deported four French nationals linked to terrorist groups back to their home country, media reported on Tuesday citing the Turkish Interior Ministry.

According to state Anadolu Agency, the move is part Turkey's effort to repatriate the numerous foreign fighters in its custody linked to Islamic terror groups fighting in Syria.

Turkey began the deportations in November 2019 and by year's end, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that almost 780 fighter had been deported to that point in an interview with told CNN Turk.

Turkey has led several incursions into Syrian territory over beginning in 2016 and has provided military support to the Free Syrian Army and other rebel groups since the outbreak of the Syrian Civil War.

The Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) attracted a multitude of foreign fighters to fight in Syria and Iraq since its short-lived rise in 2014. Many of them remain in Turkish, Kurdish, Syrian and other prisons since the terror group's virtual defeat in 2019.

