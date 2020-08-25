(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Turkish forces have returned fire after unknown perpetrators attacked a joint Russian-Turkish patrol motorcade with a grenade launcher in Syria's Idlib, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that the operation was underway.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said earlier in the day that the two Russian servicemen were slightly injured and an armored vehicle was damaged as a result of the attack along the M4 highway in the vicinity of the Urum al-Joz settlement. The patrol motorcade was fired upon with a portable anti-tank grenade launcher. The Russian and Turkish commanders in Syria are in contact with the Syrian security forces to determine which of the armed groups present in Idlib could have been behind the attack.

"During the 26th joint Russian-Turkish patrol on the M4 highway in Syria's Idlib, an explosion took place and led to a vehicle being slightly damaged. Return fire was immediately opened and the operation continues," the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Syria's Idlib and on conducting joint patrols of the strategically important M4 highway.