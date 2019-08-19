UrduPoint.com
Turkey Returns Fire After Kurdish Strike In Northern Iraq - Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The Turkish army opened fire at Kurdish positions near the city of Tall Rifat in the northern Syrian region of Aleppo on Monday in return to a strike on its forces, the Defense Ministry said.

"Terrorists from the Kurdish Workers' Party/People's Protection Units hit Turkish positions in the area where Operation Euphrates Shield is underway.

The Turkish Armed Forces returned the fire," it said.

The three-year operation aims to drive Kurdish rebels away from the Turkish border with Syria. Damascus has condemned the Turkish incursion into Syria's north as illegal.

