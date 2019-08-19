Turkey Returns Fire After Kurdish Strike In Northern Iraq - Defense Ministry
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 07:23 PM
The Turkish army opened fire at Kurdish positions near the city of Tall Rifat in the northern Syrian region of Aleppo on Monday in return to a strike on its forces, the Defense Ministry said
"Terrorists from the Kurdish Workers' Party/People's Protection Units hit Turkish positions in the area where Operation Euphrates Shield is underway.
The Turkish Armed Forces returned the fire," it said.
The three-year operation aims to drive Kurdish rebels away from the Turkish border with Syria. Damascus has condemned the Turkish incursion into Syria's north as illegal.