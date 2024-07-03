Turkey ride 'best save' and wave of emotion into Euros quarters

Leipzig, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Turkey are turning their second home into a fortress at Euro 2024 as a blistering start and a stunning save from Mert Gunok at the death engineered a 2-1 win over Austria to reach the quarter-finals.

Austria boss Ralf Rangnick complained some games at the tournament had sent him to sleep.

There was no chance of nodding off amid the cacophony of noise in Leipzig as Germany's Turkish diaspora descended once more to dominate three-quarters of the stadium.

Merih Demiral lit the fuse for an explosive atmosphere by smashing home the fastest ever goal in the knockout stages of a European Championship after just 58 seconds.

The Al-Ahli centre-back, who had scored just two international goals in 47 caps before Tuesday, then remarkably bulleted in a header for his second of the night on the hour mark.

Michael Gregoritsch quickly pulled a goal back to set up a grandstand finish that produced arguably the most remarkable save in the competition's history.

Christoph Baumgartner seemed certain to be Austria's hero in the 94th minute with a downward header that skipped off the slick surface and bounced up towards the far corner, only for Gunok's flying stop to turn it round the post.

The Besiktas goalkeeper wheeled around, to face the Turkish fans, roaring in celebration at his career-defining moment.

"I couldn't believe it," said Demiral. "Maybe one of the best saves I saw with my own eyes."

The save has drawn comparisons with England goalkeeper Gordon Banks' iconic stop from Pele in the 1970 World Cup.

"It is difficult when they have Gordon Banks in goal," bemoaned Rangnick when asked if Gunok's was the best he had ever seen.

- 'Playing at home' -

Austria had emerged as dark horses for the tournament after winning a group that contained France and the Netherlands to end up on the perceived easier side of the draw.

Instead, it is Turkey who will now roll into Berlin on the weekend backed by a huge following with eyes on defeating the Dutch to match their best ever run at a Euros.

Five of Vincenzo Montella's squad were born in Germany, which is home to nearly three million people with Turkish roots.

"We are playing this tournament like we are playing at home," added Demiral.

"We are going to Berlin and we know there will be even more Turkish fans in the stadium so we are very excited."

Turkey's limitations were exposed in a 3-0 defeat to Portugal in the group stage despite the backing of a deafening support in Dortmund.

However, they are one of just three teams, along with Spain and Germany, to have won at least three of their four games at the tournament.

Captain Hakan Calhanoglu will return for the last eight after missing the Austria game due to suspension and they have one of the young stars of the tournament in Arda Guler.

The 19-year-old Real Madrid forward provided the two corners from which Demiral scored to become just the third teenager after Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney to score and assist a goal at a European Championship.

"I saw Turkish heart today and that's what I love about this country," said former Italian international Montella.

"This passion and love is very visceral. I'm very happy to give the Turkish people here in Germany, back home and all over the world this pride.

"This support we constantly feel it but you can only embrace these dreams if you work really hard."

Defeat the Dutch and Turkey would face either Switzerland or an England side, who have disappointed so far in the semis.

From Bursa to Berlin, Turks are now dreaming of what could happen come the final in Germany's capital on July 14.