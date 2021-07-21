UrduPoint.com
Turkey Risks Further Sanctions For Any New Arms Purchases From Russia - Senior US Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 09:00 PM

Turkey Risks Further Sanctions for Any New Arms Purchases From Russia - Senior US Diplomat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Turkey could face additional sanctions under the US CAATSA legislation if Ankara acquires new arms from Russia, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said in testimony at a Senate Foreign Relations hearing on Wednesday.

"We continue to object to Turkey's purchase and deployment of the Russian S-400 air defense system and have made clear that any new major arms purchases from Russia risk triggering additional CAATSA sanctions. Sale and co-production of the F-35 will remain suspended," Nuland said.

