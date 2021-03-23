Turkey: Road motor vehicle registrations up in February

Road motor vehicle registrations in Turkey rose 42.8% year-on-year in February, the country's statistical authority said Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) Road motor vehicle registrations in Turkey rose 42.8% year-on-year in February, the country's statistical authority said Tuesday.

A total of 72,902 first- and second-hand vehicles were registered last month, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Compared to the previous month, motor vehicle registration were down by 35.3%.

The total number of road motor vehicles registered reached nearly 24.3 million by the end of February, TurkStat said.

In February, cars accounted for most new registrations -- 63.7%, while small trucks accounted for 18.2%. Motorcycles represented 6.2%.

Among the new registered cars in the month, 14.2% were Fiat, 10.4% Renault, and 9.7% Volkswagen.

Meanwhile, according to a report issued by the Automotive Distributors' Association, Turkey's automotive market expanded 24.2% in February compared to the same month of last year.

Passenger cars and light commercial vehicle sales in Turkey totaled 58,504 last month, it said.