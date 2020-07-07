Turkey Rounds Up 276 EU-Bound Migrants in Izmir Boat Raid - State Media

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 03:21 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Turkish security forces found 276 migrants hiding on a boat docked in the western Izmir province as it was about to set sail to Europe, official media said Tuesday.

Eight suspected smugglers were also held in the operation, conducted on a tip-off, security sources told the Anadolu news agency.

The agency said at least 46 women and 59 children were freed from a closed, air-tight compartment on the boat. Some of them reportedly had breathing problems.

There were Afghan, Bengali, Syrian, Somali and Iranian nationals among the migrants, who appear to have planned to travel across the Aegean Sea to Greece, in the hope of starting a new life in the European Union.

