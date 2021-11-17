Turkey, Russia Agree Not to Disclose Details of Joint Production of S-400 - Erdogan

Moscow and Ankara have reached an agreement not to disclose details of the joint production of S-400 air defense systems, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Moscow and Ankara have reached an agreement not to disclose details of the joint production of S-400 air defense systems, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Regarding the production of components for the S-400, we have agreed with the Russian side not to make any statements yet, not to share details. Therefore, I will not say anything about this now," Erdogan told reporters, answering relevant question.