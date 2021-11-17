Turkey, Russia Agree Not To Disclose Details Of Joint Production Of S-400 - Erdogan
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 11:02 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Moscow and Ankara have reached an agreement not to disclose details of the joint production of S-400 air defense systems, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
"Regarding the production of components for the S-400, we have agreed with the Russian side not to make any statements yet, not to share details. Therefore, I will not say anything about this now," Erdogan told reporters, answering relevant question.