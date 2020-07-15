UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey, Russia Agree To Resume Civilian Air Travel, Exact Dates Uncertain - Sources

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 06:03 PM

Turkey, Russia Agree to Resume Civilian Air Travel, Exact Dates Uncertain - Sources

Turkey and Russia have agreed to resume civilian air travel between them but it now falls on to the airlines to negotiate dates and details, a Turkish Transport Ministry source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Turkey and Russia have agreed to resume civilian air travel between them but it now falls on to the airlines to negotiate dates and details, a Turkish Transport Ministry source told Sputnik.

This comes after Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said on Wednesday that flight corridors are open as of July 15.

"Today our minister said that an agreement was reached with Russia on the opening of airspace for civilian flights. However, there are no exact dates yet, and it is not known when the planes will fly. This is already the carriers agree among themselves. Maybe tomorrow, maybe in a week," the source said.

A source from the Turkish Airlines, on the other hand, said to Sputnik that no flights were planned as of yet since the national carrier was still waiting for clarifications from the ministry.

"At the moment, there are no plans for flights to Russia in Turkish Airlines, no flights are planned for today. Our minister made a statement that Turkey and Russia agreed to start flights. Now we will wait for further instructions from the ministry. As soon as the flight Calendar and the number of flights are determined, we will immediately start," the airline source told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey July From Agreement

Recent Stories

Suqia UAE Board of Trustees holds fourth meeting i ..

6 minutes ago

Gold prices go up as 24 Karat gold increases by 40 ..

18 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan Debuts an Expanded Range of QLED TVs ..

48 minutes ago

‘Julphar’ rights issue oversubscribed by 2.3 t ..

51 minutes ago

SC indicts Afgha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza for anti-ju ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million calls in Q2

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.