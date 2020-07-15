Turkey, Russia Agree to Resume Civilian Air Travel, Exact Dates Uncertain - Sources

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Turkey and Russia have agreed to resume civilian air travel between them but it now falls on to the airlines to negotiate dates and details, a Turkish Transport Ministry source told Sputnik.

This comes after Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said on Wednesday that flight corridors are open as of July 15.

"Today our minister said that an agreement was reached with Russia on the opening of airspace for civilian flights. However, there are no exact dates yet, and it is not known when the planes will fly. This is already the carriers agree among themselves. Maybe tomorrow, maybe in a week," the source said.

A source from the Turkish Airlines, on the other hand, said to Sputnik that no flights were planned as of yet since the national carrier was still waiting for clarifications from the ministry.

"At the moment, there are no plans for flights to Russia in Turkish Airlines, no flights are planned for today. Our minister made a statement that Turkey and Russia agreed to start flights. Now we will wait for further instructions from the ministry. As soon as the flight Calendar and the number of flights are determined, we will immediately start," the airline source told Sputnik.