Turkey-Russia Agreement On Syria May Be Extended - Presidential Policy Council Member

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 08:50 AM

Turkey-Russia Agreement on Syria May Be Extended - Presidential Policy Council Member

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The agreement between Turkey and Russia on northern Syria is a great success and may be extended depending on how practical it will prove to be on the ground, Turkey Presidential Security and Foreign Policies Council member Nursin Atesoglu Guney, told Sputnik.

Asked whether the Russia-Turkey deal is a temporary measure, Guney said, "It depends on what is happening on the ground, of course."

'The agreement was a great success," Guney said. "If it could become practical on the ground, then it could prolong and achieve what the sides expect from it. It's very clear what Turkey wants, it wants to secure its border, and also clean the border from the terrorists."

