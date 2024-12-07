Open Menu

Turkey, Russia And Iran Meet In Doha Seeking Exit From Syria Chaos

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Turkey's foreign minister will meet with his Russian and Iranian counterparts in Doha on Saturday to try to find a solution to the renewed fighting in Syria and avoid chaos on its doorstep.

The three countries have been partners since 2017 in the Astana process seeking to end the civil war in Syria even if they have supported opposite sides on the battlefield.

Moscow and Tehran have offered military support to help President Bashar al-Assad crush the opposition.

Meanwhile Ankara, without being directly involved, has supported various rebel movements and looked on their recent lightning advances favourably.

"For Ankara, there is both opportunity and risk in Syria's changing balance of power," said Hamish Kinnear, an analyst at consultants Verisk Maplecroft.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who this week called on Assad to "reconcile with his people", said Friday he "hoped the advance of the rebels would continue without incident", openly identifying their objective as Damascus.

Turkey is no simple bystander, sharing a 900-kilometre (560-mile) border with Syria and hosting nearly three million Syrian refugees.

For the moment, "the precise role of Turkey in this situation remains a topic of speculation," said Omer Ozkizilcik, a researcher in Ankara linked to the Atlantic Council.

"But what is clear is that without being directly involved, Turkey gave its green light to the offensive," he said.

