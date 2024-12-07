Turkey, Russia And Iran Meet In Doha Seeking Exit From Syria Chaos
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Turkey's foreign minister will meet with his Russian and Iranian counterparts in Doha on Saturday to try to find a solution to the renewed fighting in Syria and avoid chaos on its doorstep.
The three countries have been partners since 2017 in the Astana process seeking to end the civil war in Syria even if they have supported opposite sides on the battlefield.
Moscow and Tehran have offered military support to help President Bashar al-Assad crush the opposition.
Meanwhile Ankara, without being directly involved, has supported various rebel movements and looked on their recent lightning advances favourably.
"For Ankara, there is both opportunity and risk in Syria's changing balance of power," said Hamish Kinnear, an analyst at consultants Verisk Maplecroft.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who this week called on Assad to "reconcile with his people", said Friday he "hoped the advance of the rebels would continue without incident", openly identifying their objective as Damascus.
Turkey is no simple bystander, sharing a 900-kilometre (560-mile) border with Syria and hosting nearly three million Syrian refugees.
For the moment, "the precise role of Turkey in this situation remains a topic of speculation," said Omer Ozkizilcik, a researcher in Ankara linked to the Atlantic Council.
"But what is clear is that without being directly involved, Turkey gave its green light to the offensive," he said.
Recent Stories
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street
PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal
Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship
PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism
More Stories From World
-
Syria army says 'redeploying' in southern Daraa, Sweida provinces5 minutes ago
-
South Korea president sorry but stays put over martial law fiasco5 minutes ago
-
Apartment block in The Hague 'partially collapsed' after explosion: authorities5 minutes ago
-
Apartment block in The Hague 'partially collapsed' after explosion: authorities15 minutes ago
-
Pakistani embassy showcases its cultural heritage at Washington's Winternational Festival15 minutes ago
-
Ghana votes in tight presidential election race15 minutes ago
-
Trump in Paris as Notre Dame reopens five years after blaze25 minutes ago
-
Dominant England power 533 runs ahead of NZ after Atkinson hat-trick34 minutes ago
-
Martial law, protest, impeachment? S. Korea's week of turmoil35 minutes ago
-
Rough year for Norway's royals, rocked by 'biggest scandal'1 hour ago
-
Syria govt loses control of key city Daraa2 hours ago
-
Ecuador bus crash kills at least 16: rescue agency2 hours ago