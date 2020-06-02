UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey, Russia Carry Out 14th Joint Patrol In Idlib, Syria

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 02:20 PM

Turkey, Russia carry out 14th joint patrol in Idlib, Syria

Urkish and Russian military elements have carried out their 14th joint patrol along a key highway in Idlib, northwestern Syria, near the Turkish border, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Turkish and Russian military elements have carried out their 14th joint patrol along a key highway in Idlib, northwestern Syria, near the Turkish border, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Within the framework of TUR-RF Agreement/Protocol, the 14th TUR-RF Combined Land Patrol on M-4 Highway in Idlib was conducted with the participation of land and air elements," the ministry said in a tweet.

The M4 highway, also known as the Aleppo-Al Hasakah road, is about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Turkey's southern border.The thirteenth joint patrol was carried out last Thursday.

This March, Ankara and Moscow agreed on a protocol urging parties to "cease all military actions along the line of contact in the Idlib de-escalation area." The protocol said joint Turkish-Russian patrols would begin on March 15 along the M4 highway from the settlement of Trumba � 2 km (1.2 miles) west of Saraqib � to the settlement of Ain al-Havr.

Idlib has long been under siege by Assad regime forces and its allies, and previous cease-fires for the region were plagued by violations.Turkey has worked to protect the local civilian population as well as rid the wider region of terrorist elements.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Road Idlib Ankara March Border All From

Recent Stories

Fire in regional tax office in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) She ..

58 seconds ago

Australia floats Rugby Championship 'bubble' Down ..

59 seconds ago

Klopp's 'passion' restored as English football nea ..

1 minute ago

Belarus to Receive Around 1.1Mln Tonnes of Oil Fro ..

1 minute ago

IT, ITeS export remittances surge to 23.42% in 10 ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.