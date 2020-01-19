UrduPoint.com
Turkey, Russia 'Decisively' Completed S-400 Deal Despite Pressure - Erdogan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 06:00 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) Russia and Turkey have "decisively" completed the deal on S-400 air defense system despite outside pressure, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday.

"We have assessed the last year as very good in terms of bilateral relations.

Despite the pressure, we decisively completed the S-400 deal," Erdogan said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Turkish leader remarked on the importance of a joint project to build a nuclear power plant in Turkey.

