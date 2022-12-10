UrduPoint.com

Turkey, Russia Discuss Facilitating Russian Grain, Fertilizers Exports - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 12:20 PM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin held talks in Istanbul and discussed, among others, the ways to ease the entry of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"On December 8-9, 2022, political consultations were held in Istanbul between Turkey and the Russian Federation: between the delegations led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin. During the consultations, in addition to bilateral relations, issues of a UN reform, the implementation of the Istanbul grain deal, Ukraine, the situation in Syria, and the UN mechanism for cross-border humanitarian assistance to Libya, the middle East, and the Eastern Mediterranean were discussed," the ministry said.

The ministry added that parties also discussed the importance of continuing the grain deal, which to date has allowed to send more than 13 million tonnes of grain to world markets via the Black Sea, as well as facilitate the export of Russian grain and fertilizers.

