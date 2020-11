Turkey, Russia Discussing Details of Karabakh Ceasefire Monitoring - Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Turkey and Russia continue talks with Russia on technical details linked to the Karabakh ceasefire monitoring center, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Monday.

"We continue talks with the Russian military delegation on the technical aspects related to the monitoring center in Karabakh, in accordance with the timeline," the minister said as quoted by Anadolu news agency.