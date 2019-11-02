Turkey, Russia Hold 2-Day Talks on Sochi Memorandum in Ankara - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Turkish and Russian militaries finished two-day talks in Ankara on Saturday to discuss the implementation of the Sochi memorandum on northeast Syria , the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said.

"Within the framework of the agreement reached with the Russian Federation in Sochi on October 22, 2019; the negotiations held between November 1-2 with the second Russian Military Delegation, which came to Ankara to discuss the tactical and technical issues, have been completed," the ministry said.

In October, presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a memorandum to resolve the situation in northeast Syria amid the Turkish cross-border offensive against Kurdish militia.

Under the agreement, Russian military police and Syrian border guards committed themselves to facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from an 18-mile border zone, outside the area of Operation Peace Spring. This Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the pullout of Kurdish forces had been completed ahead of schedule.

On Friday, Russia and Turkey began joint patrols along the border.