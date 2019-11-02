UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey, Russia Hold 2-Day Talks On Sochi Memorandum In Ankara - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 10:26 PM

Turkey, Russia Hold 2-Day Talks on Sochi Memorandum in Ankara - Defense Ministry

Turkish and Russian militaries finished two-day talks in Ankara on Saturday to discuss the implementation of the Sochi memorandum on northeast Syria, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Turkish and Russian militaries finished two-day talks in Ankara on Saturday to discuss the implementation of the Sochi memorandum on northeast Syria, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said.

"Within the framework of the agreement reached with the Russian Federation in Sochi on October 22, 2019; the negotiations held between November 1-2 with the second Russian Military Delegation, which came to Ankara to discuss the tactical and technical issues, have been completed," the ministry said.

In October, presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a memorandum to resolve the situation in northeast Syria amid the Turkish cross-border offensive against Kurdish militia.

Under the agreement, Russian military police and Syrian border guards committed themselves to facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from an 18-mile border zone, outside the area of Operation Peace Spring. This Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the pullout of Kurdish forces had been completed ahead of schedule.

On Friday, Russia and Turkey began joint patrols along the border.

Related Topics

Police Syria Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Sochi Ankara Tayyip Erdogan October November Border From Agreement

Recent Stories

Lebanese President Warns Against Haste in Forming ..

5 minutes ago

Govt open to talks but not to allow marchers to br ..

5 minutes ago

President POA Gen. Arif hails Baseball coaching wo ..

7 minutes ago

Suarez injures calf ahead of Prague test

7 minutes ago

Bayern thrashed 5-1 at Frankfurt in ten-year low

7 minutes ago

DPR Ready to Start Troop Pullout Near Petrivske in ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.