Turkey, Russia Holding Telephone Talks on Grain Deal at All Levels - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) Turkey is conducting "telephone diplomacy" with Russia on the situation with the grain deal at all levels, but details are not disclosed, a source in Istanbul told Sputnik.

On Saturday, the Russian defense ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack on vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

"At all levels," a source said when asked whether Ankara is conducting telephone conversations with Moscow on the situation with the grain deal.

The source noted that "the situation is complicated" when asked whether any details of Ankara's "telephone diplomacy" would be made public.

"In such difficult moments, details should not be disclosed. The process is underway," the source added, refusing to specify when Turkey's official position on the situation would be made public.

According to the source, there is no clarity on the fate of the grain deal yet, but there are still hopes to find a consensus.