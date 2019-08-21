(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The next Turkey-Russia-Iran summit on Syria will be held on September 16 in Ankara , Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said.

"Under the chairmanship of our esteemed president, a trilateral summit on Syria will be held in Ankara on September 16 with the participation of Turkey, the Russian Federation and Iran," Kalin told reporters.

Turkey, along with Russia and Iran, is the guarantor of a truce in Syria, where armed conflict has been ongoing since 2011.