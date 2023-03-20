Turkey-Russia-Iran-Syria Delegations Meeting Possible in Near Future - Cavusoglu

A meeting of delegations from the foreign ministries of Turkey, Russia, Iran and Syria is possible in the near future, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said

Earlier, Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber reported that the meeting of the delegations would be held in Moscow from March 15-16. Later, another Turkish television channel NTV reported that the meeting of delegations on the Syrian settlement scheduled for Thursday was postponed for technical reasons. On Monday, Cavusoglu said that the Russian side offered to postpone the meeting of the delegations, Ankara agreed with the proposal.

"The solution to Syria is possible through political means. We recognize the territorial integrity of Syria. There were some meetings in a trilateral format (Turkey, Russia, Syria). It was at the level of the heads of intelligence agencies and the heads of the defense ministries. A meeting was planned at the level of deputy foreign ministers (Turkey, Russia, Iran and Syria), but was postponed. We expect it to be held soon. After that, a meeting of the foreign ministers is planned. The purpose of these meetings is to solve problems," Cavusoglu said at a press conference in Brussels.