UrduPoint.com

Turkey-Russia-Iran-Syria Delegations Meeting Possible In Near Future - Cavusoglu

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 12:01 AM

Turkey-Russia-Iran-Syria Delegations Meeting Possible in Near Future - Cavusoglu

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) A meeting of delegations from the foreign ministries of Turkey, Russia, Iran and Syria is possible in the near future, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Earlier, Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber reported that the meeting of the delegations would be held in Moscow from March 15-16. Later, another Turkish television channel NTV reported that the meeting of delegations on the Syrian settlement scheduled for Thursday was postponed for technical reasons. On Monday, Cavusoglu said that the Russian side offered to postpone the meeting of the delegations, Ankara agreed with the proposal.

"The solution to Syria is possible through political means. We recognize the territorial integrity of Syria. There were some meetings in a trilateral format (Turkey, Russia, Syria). It was at the level of the heads of intelligence agencies and the heads of the defense ministries. A meeting was planned at the level of deputy foreign ministers (Turkey, Russia, Iran and Syria), but was postponed. We expect it to be held soon. After that, a meeting of the foreign ministers is planned. The purpose of these meetings is to solve problems," Cavusoglu said at a press conference in Brussels.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Moscow Russia Turkey Brussels Ankara March TV From

Recent Stories

Coalition govt condemns attacks on police & Ranger ..

Coalition govt condemns attacks on police & Rangers, vows to take action against ..

8 minutes ago
 US in Talks With China About Potential Visit by Ye ..

US in Talks With China About Potential Visit by Yellen, Raimondo to Beijing - Ki ..

9 minutes ago
 US Still Working to Reschedule Blinken's Trip to C ..

US Still Working to Reschedule Blinken's Trip to China - White House

9 minutes ago
 IMF approves Sri Lanka's bailout: president

IMF approves Sri Lanka's bailout: president

9 minutes ago
 N.Ireland unionists oppose key part of Brexit trad ..

N.Ireland unionists oppose key part of Brexit trade deal

9 minutes ago
 Kazakh ruling party wins snap poll, observers urge ..

Kazakh ruling party wins snap poll, observers urge reforms

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.