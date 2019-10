Turkey-Russia joint patrols in Syria to start Friday: Erdogan

Turkish-Russian joint patrols will start in Syria on Friday, the Turkey's president said Wednesday, a day after a deadline for the withdrawal of Syrian Kurdish fighters expired under a deal between Ankara and Moscow

"We will start the joint work on the ground on Friday, namely we are starting the joint patrols," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a televised speech to parliament.