Turkey, Russia May Reach Agreements Despite Differences - Turkish Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Turkey and Russia are involved in sincere dialogue and may reach agreements despite the existing differences on a number of issues, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the CNN Turk broadcaster.

"May we reach agreements with Russia despite the differences? If you are sincere, a solution can be found. We have launched the Astana process to settle the Syrian issue, after that Iran joined the process. Now we [Turkey and Russia] are involved in a diplomatic process on Libya. If we cannot agree on some issues, that does not mean that we should cut off relations in other spheres," Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

The minister stressed that Turkey was not supporting the Russian position on Crimea, Ukraine, and Georgia.

"But we are acting in an open manner, without playing behind the scenes. If another party is acting sincerely, then we can reach agreements. And we are agreeing with Russians on many matters," Cavusoglu said.

He added that Moscow and Ankara were developing economic ties, with Russia selling gas to Turkey and building the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey.

One of the main stumbling blocks in the Russian-Turkish relations is the situation in Syria, where Russia is supporting the government headed by President Bashar Assad while Turkey is backing militant groups operating in the province of Idlib.