Turkey, Russia Plan Exhibitions In 2020 To Mark Anniversary Of Diplomatic Ties

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 12:30 AM

Turkey, Russia Plan Exhibitions in 2020 to Mark Anniversary of Diplomatic Ties

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) T. PETERST. PETERSBURG (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) BURG, July 12 (ST. PETERSBURG (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) putnik), Andrei ST. PETERSBURG (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) avenkov - Turkish and Russian museums plan a number of arts exhibitions in Moscow and Istanbul next year to mark the centenary of diplomatic ties, Nazan Olcer, a member of the culture committee within the Turkish-Russian Public Forum, told ST. PETERSBURG (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) putnik.

"We decided together with my counterpart, the director of the Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow that we will hold two exhibitions regarding the celebration of establishing the diplomatic relations in 2020, and then the other anniversary in 2021," Olcer, who heads the Istanbul-based Sakip Sabanci Museum, said on the sidelines of the forum.

The Sakip Sabanci Museum will bring to Moscow a collection of calligraphy and works by prominent Turkish artist Abidin Dino. They will be on display at the State Museum of Oriental Art.

"The Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow wishes to send us a selection from its collection of the Avant Garde artists from Central Asia. The other proposal was, as the museum of oriental art is holding an important collection of folk art, ethnography of the people of Central Asia, to bring a selection from this collection to the Turkish and Islamic Arts Museum, which is also holds a nice collection of ethnography from Anatolia," Olcer noted.

The fifth Russian-Turkish Public Forum, devoted to the bilateral ties in culture, education and business, started in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on Wednesday and concluded earlier in the day.

