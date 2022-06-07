UrduPoint.com

Turkey, Russia Ready To Ensure Coordinated Navigation In Ukrainian Ports - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2022 | 12:40 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) Turkey and Russia stand ready to start a coordinated movement of ships in Ukrainian ports if all stakeholders consent, including Ukraine, and might reach "important decisions" during the meeting of foreign ministers this week, Turkish newspaper Sabah reported on Tuesday, citing diplomatic sources.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive in Ankara on Tuesday and meet with Turkey's Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday. Lavrov said he would focus on possible mechanisms for unblocking grain shipments in the Black Sea, such as Turkey helping Russia clear water of Ukrainian mines that have prevented ships from safely leaving ports.

Sabah's sources said that Turkey and Russia stand ready to arrange a coordinated movement of ships in Ukrainian ports if "reservations are lifted" on the part of Moscow and Kiev.

Turkey wants Russia and Ukraine to lift their reservations as soon as possible so that a safe corridor can be created in the Black Sea, according to the report.

Ukraine and Russia account for almost one-third of global wheat and barley production and half of sunflower oil. Hostilities, which have continued since February 24, have disrupted supply chains and affected prices globally, threatening some importing countries and regions with hunger, UN agencies have warned.

The West has accused the blockage of grain shipments on Russia, but the latter insists that the ports were mined by Ukraine and if the Ukrainian military agrees to clear the water of explosives ships can safely resume navigation.

