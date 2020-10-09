Turkey, Russia Relations Not Affected by Opinion Differences on Syria - Parliament Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Disagreements over Syria have not overshadowed the areas of cooperation between Turkey and Russia, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop told Sputnik in an interview.

Sputnik asked Turkey's top lawmaker whether Ankara was concerned that the divergence of its position on Nagorno-Karabakh from those of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs ” France, Russia and the United States ” might cause a deterioration of relations and jeopardize Turkey's coordination with these countries on other issues, in particular on Libya and Syria.

"In brief, Turkey has and will always have the will and the determination to enrich the common interests, to improve the relations and strengthen the dialogue with both her neighbours and allies," Sentop said.

With regard to Russia, in particular, the Turkish official said the two countries "may have common interests or differences of opinion on many issues," but added that "our positive agendas, opportunities for cooperation and the peace and prosperity of our region should not be sacrificed to our disputes."

"Regarding the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, our foreign ministers are in close contact. Although we have differences of opinion in Syria, there are also issues in which we cooperate. These are important gains," Sentop said.

The official also asserted that Turkey "has been powerful enough to manage her overlapping and contradicting interests" with its allies and neighbors.