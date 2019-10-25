Turkey, Russia Resume Talks on Su-35 Fighter Jets' Deliveries - Source

(@imziishan)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Moscow and Ankara continue their negotiations on the supply of Russian Su-35 fighter jets, which is still uncertain, a source in the Turkish Undersecretariat for Defense Industries told Sputnik Friday.

"There is no certainty with the supply of Su-35, negotiations are underway," the source said.

The Daily Sabah newspaper, citing military sources, reported that Russia and Turkey were close to concluding an agreement on the supply of 36 Su-35 jets. According to the media outlet, Ankara's possible participation in the production of some aircraft components, including precision weapons and ammunition, is being discussed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended in early September the MAKS-2019 air show outside Moscow together with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Erdogan expressed interest in Su-35 and Su-57 fighters, and this topic also emerged during his conversation with the Russian leader. Erdogan has said that Turkey and Russia were discussing Su-35 deliveries.