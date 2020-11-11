Turkey, Russia Signed Memorandum on Center to Control Karabakh Ceasefire - Erdogan

Turkey and Russia signed on Wednesday a memorandum on setting up a center to control the implementation of the Karabakh ceasefire agreement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Turkey and Russia signed on Wednesday a memorandum on setting up a center to control the implementation of the Karabakh ceasefire agreement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We will take part in the joint peacekeeping mission in Karabakh jointly with Russia. This morning, we signed a memorandum of understanding on the joint Russian-Turkish control and monitoring center," Erdogan told the Turkish parliament.