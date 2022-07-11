Turkey-Russia Summit Planned to Be Held in Turkey, Exact Date Not Chosen Yet - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Russian-Turkish summit is planned to be held in Turkey, the exact date has not yet been determined, the process is underway, a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik.

Russia and Turkey will hold a summit meeting in the near future, the Kremlin reported earlier.

"This meeting has been planned for a long time, the turn of this meeting is for Turkey. The meeting is being prepared, the process between the relevant departments of the two countries is underway, the date in such cases is determined through diplomatic channels, I am not ready to say it (date)," the source said. .

Answering whether it was possible to hold a meeting during July, the source advised to wait for official information from the Turkish side.