Turkey, Russia, Syria, Iran to Activate Technical Delegations After Top Diplomats' Meeting

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Turkey, Russia, Syria and Iran will activate meetings of technical delegations after foreign ministers' talks, which will take place in Moscow on Wednesday, Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak reported citing diplomatic sources.

In early May, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that quadrilateral top diplomats' meeting would take place in Moscow on May 10, during which a roadmap to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus, and the situation in Syria as a whole will be discussed.

The quadrilateral mechanism created within the normalization between Turkey and Syria is switching to technical format as a decisive meeting on mending relations between Ankara and Damascus will take place on Wednesday, the report said.

The technocrats will be engaged after the quadrilateral meeting, Yeni Safak added.

Experts from foreign ministries, national defense and intelligence will take part in the upcoming meetings, while the technocrats will discuss technical issues as Syria and Moscow are specified as locations of the technical meetings, the report said.

At the first stage of the talks, technical delegations will work on the coordination mechanism for the period ahead. According to the newspaper's sources, the parties have decided to fight terrorism without harming each other, Yeni Safak reported.

In December, Turkish and Syrian defense ministers held their first meeting in Moscow since a civil war broke out in Syria in 2011. Turkey then supported Syrian president Bashar Assad's opponents, which led to a deterioration of diplomatic relations between Ankara and Damascus.

In late April, a quadrilateral meeting of defense ministers was held in Moscow. The Syrian Defense Ministry said later that the withdrawal of Turkey's troops from the Syrian Arab Republic was discussed at the meeting. Steps to normalize the relationship between Ankara and Damascus were also considered, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.