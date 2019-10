Turkey, Russia to Begin Joint Patrols in Northeast Syria on Friday - Erdogan

(@imziishan)

Urkey and Russia will begin joint patrols in northeast Syria on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Turkey and Russia will begin joint patrols in northeast Syria on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday.

"On Friday, we will be initiating our joint efforts with Russians on the ground, these patrols, the joint patrols," Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara, as aired by TRT World broadcaster.