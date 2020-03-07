UrduPoint.com
Turkey, Russia To Discuss Joint Patrols In Syria's Idlib Next Week - Defense Minister

Turkey, Russia to Discuss Joint Patrols in Syria's Idlib Next Week - Defense Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday that Russian delegation will visit Ankara next week to discuss joint patrols in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone.

"Within the framework of the agreement reached in Moscow, starting March 15, we will begin joint patrolling in Idlib. We started discussing the conditions for creating a security corridor along the M4 highway.

For that, the Russian delegation will come to Ankara next week," Akar was quoted as saying the Turkish NTV broadcaster.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which started at midnight. The sides also agreed to create a security corridor six kilometers (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo.

