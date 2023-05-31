UrduPoint.com

Turkey, Russia To Keep Strategic Ties, Likely To Start New Projects - Opposition Party

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Turkey, Russia to Keep Strategic Ties, Likely to Start New Projects - Opposition Party

Ankara and Moscow will preserve their strategic ties in the future and likely cooperate toward new projects, the leader of Turkey's Innovation Party, Ozturk Yilmaz, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Ankara and Moscow will preserve their strategic ties in the future and likely cooperate toward new projects, the leader of Turkey's Innovation Party, Ozturk Yilmaz, told Sputnik.

"My personal belief is that we need Russia and Russia needs Turkey. We are strategic partners in many fields regardless what is happening in our domestic affairs. Two countries are in need of each other. We must work together," Yilmaz said.

The Turkish public believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin supported Erdogan during the election campaign and through his free gas transfer initiative in Turkey, the opposition politician said.

"Will there be new joint projects? Yes, they will be. New projects will be in our interest. Our mutual interest requires to work together, to create new areas of investments for us," he added.

On Sunday, Turkey's Supreme Election Council said that Erdogan secured victory over Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the second round of the presidential election, winning 52.14% of the vote.

Following the announcement of the election results, Putin congratulated Erdogan on his reelection, saying that his victory was "a clear evidence of the Turkish people's support for your efforts to strengthen state sovereignty and pursue an independent foreign policy." On Monday, the Russian leader held a phone call with Erdogan to once again congratulate him on the victory.

The Innovation Party is a Turkish opposition centrist party founded by Yilmaz in 2020 after he was expelled from Kilicdaroglu's Republican People's Party over internal conflicts.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Turkey Vote Vladimir Putin Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Gas Sunday 2020 From Opposition

Recent Stories

US GreenTech delegation briefed on DEWA&#039;s gre ..

US GreenTech delegation briefed on DEWA&#039;s green economy projects

8 minutes ago
 UN Tribunal Raises Prison Terms for 2 Former Serbi ..

UN Tribunal Raises Prison Terms for 2 Former Serbian Intelligence Officers to 15 ..

11 minutes ago
 US, European Allies not Looking for Confrontation ..

US, European Allies not Looking for Confrontation or Cold War with China - Blink ..

7 minutes ago
 Scientists From 9 Countries Shortlisted for 2023 G ..

Scientists From 9 Countries Shortlisted for 2023 Global Energy Prize

7 minutes ago
 Oil Hits 4-Week Lows as Chinese Manufacturing Slid ..

Oil Hits 4-Week Lows as Chinese Manufacturing Slides, Dollar Spikes

7 minutes ago
 HESCO conducts massive crackdown against power the ..

HESCO conducts massive crackdown against power theft, defaulters

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.